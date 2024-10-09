3A Soccer Bracket Announced

The Utah High School Athletics Association (UHSAA) announced the bracket for the upcoming state tournament on Wednesday afternoon. The Emery Spartans drew the Providence Hall Patriots in the opening round on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Patriots ended their regular season with an overall record of 3-12, with a win over South Summit and two wins over Summit Academy. The match will be held in Herriman Utah on the Patriots field at 1 p.m.

The Carbon Dinos received a first-round bye, ending the year as the fifth ranked team in 3A. They are set to face the familiar North Sanpete Hawks in the second round. Carbon won both region matches this season off of two shutout victories (7-0, 8-0).

The Hawks ended the regular season with a 5-12 overall record. The match will be held at Carbon High School on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.

Some scenarios are if Emery (18) wins, they will face the Manti Templars (2) in the second round on Oct. 16 in Manti. The winner of that match will face either Union (10) or Grantsville (7). If Carbon (5) defeats North Sanpete (12), they are set to face the winner of Morgan (4) and Juab (13) in the Quarterfinals on Oct. 19.