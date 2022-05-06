MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. 3A Softball Tournament Begins This Weekend

3A Softball Tournament Begins This Weekend

DSC0681-scaled-1.jpeg

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Heading into the weekend, both Carbon and Emery High’s softball teams will compete in the opening round of the 3A state championship. Saturday, May 7 marks the play-in games at pod sites.

#16 Juan Diego and #17 Delta will face off in a play-in game to begin the morning at 10 a.m. Depending on which team is successful, #1 Carbon will then go head-to-head with the winner in the first round.

At the #4 seed, Emery High will go up against #12 Ogden in game four, beginning at 3 p.m.

If both teams are successful in these games, they will again take to the pitch on Thursday, May 12. The full bracket can be viewed here.

scroll to top