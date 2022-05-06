3A Softball Tournament Begins This Weekend

Heading into the weekend, both Carbon and Emery High’s softball teams will compete in the opening round of the 3A state championship. Saturday, May 7 marks the play-in games at pod sites.

#16 Juan Diego and #17 Delta will face off in a play-in game to begin the morning at 10 a.m. Depending on which team is successful, #1 Carbon will then go head-to-head with the winner in the first round.

At the #4 seed, Emery High will go up against #12 Ogden in game four, beginning at 3 p.m.

If both teams are successful in these games, they will again take to the pitch on Thursday, May 12. The full bracket can be viewed here.