3A Softball Tournament Set, Carbon Hosts While Emery Travels

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The final softball RPI rankings were released on Wednesday morning, solidifying the state tournament tree.

The Lady Dinos grabbed the #4 seed and will host one of the four pod sites. On Saturday, #4 Carbon will play #13 Richfield at 11 a.m. #6 Emery, on the other hand, will travel to Grantsville to take on #11 Providence Hall and will play at 1:15 p.m.

The winners will all advance to play at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex on May 13. The losers will drop to the consolation bracket and play a second game on Saturday, where the winners advance and the losers are eliminated.