3A Track and Field All-State Team Released

It was an eventful year for both Carbon and Emery track and field teams as both schools witnessed new records this season. That does not even cover the four state champions between the Dinos and Spartans. Needless to say, it was a successful season for both squads and a number of athletes were named to the 3A All-State Team when it was all said and done. Those individuals and their respective disciplines are as follows:
Carbon
- Eminie Elliott – Hurdles, long jump and 4×100
- Haley Garrish – Shot put and discus
- Haylee Prescott – High jump, long jump, 200 and 4×100
- Lindsey Jespersen – Hurdles
- Tymber Bennett – Javelin
- Lyndee Mower – 4×100
- Mia Crompton – 4×100
- Bowden Robison – Javelin and shot put
- Traxton Jewkes – High jump
- Will Carmichael – High jump
Emery
- Whitley Christensen – High jump
- Daicee Ungerman – High jump
- Derek Canterberry – Shot put, discuss and javelin
- Maddox Christman – Shot put and discuss
- Jess Christiansen – 800, 1600 and 3200