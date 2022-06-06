3A Track and Field All-State Team Released

It was an eventful year for both Carbon and Emery track and field teams as both schools witnessed new records this season. That does not even cover the four state champions between the Dinos and Spartans. Needless to say, it was a successful season for both squads and a number of athletes were named to the 3A All-State Team when it was all said and done. Those individuals and their respective disciplines are as follows:

Carbon

Eminie Elliott – Hurdles, long jump and 4×100

Haley Garrish – Shot put and discus

Haylee Prescott – High jump, long jump, 200 and 4×100

Lindsey Jespersen – Hurdles

Tymber Bennett – Javelin

Lyndee Mower – 4×100

Mia Crompton – 4×100

Bowden Robison – Javelin and shot put

Traxton Jewkes – High jump

Will Carmichael – High jump

Emery