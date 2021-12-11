3A Volleyball All-State Named

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

It was certainly a volleyball season to remember as both the Spartans and Dinos experienced a lot of success. Recognition continued on Wednesday morning after the release of the 3A All-State Teams. As per usual, those teams were comprised by votes from coaches based on performance throughout the year.

Emery’s Madisyn Childs received the highest honors by making the First Team. The middle blocker/outside hitter finished the season with 256 kills, 249 digs and 169 blocks. Her teammates, Tambrie Tuttle (MB/OH) and Baylee Jacobson (S), were also recognized on the Third Team.

The Lady Dinos had a pair of standouts as well. Lyndee Mower (OH) made the Second Team with her 491 digs, 223 kills and 68 aces. Lastly, sophomore Madison Orth was given an Honorable Mention.

Congratulations to all these young athletes on their incredible seasons!