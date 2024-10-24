3A Volleyball State Tournament Preview

Both Carbon and Emery teams will have the first-round bye for 3A State Volleyball, advancing them to the tournament being held at Utah Valley University in Orem on Nov. 1-2.

The Lady Spartans are set to play at 3:30 p.m. against the Providence Hall Patriots and the Lady Dinos are set to play at 5 p.m. against the Union Cougars.

Beginning with Emery (16-11), the defending state champions will be ranked at the fifth spot, taking on the twelfth ranked Providence Hall Patriots (13-13). The Patriots finished at 3-5 in Region 14.

The winner of that match will move onto face the winner of number four ranked Morgan Trojans (15-12) or the number thirteen ranked Manti Templars (8-18). A win would advance them to the final four on November 2.

The Carbon squad (8-19) is set to face the number three ranked Union Cougars (19-9). Union won Region 13 with a record of 9-1. The winner will advance to face either the eleventh ranked Ogden Tigers (10-15) or the number six ranked, Richfield Wildcats (15-13).

A couple familiar opponents will be the ones to look out for as the number one ranked Canyon View Falcons (26-2) and number two ranked North Sanpete Hawks (23-5) are sure to be a challenging opponent.

The matches will be streamed by KSL at KSLSports.com/stream/.