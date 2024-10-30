3A Wrestling Preseason Coaches Association Classification Rankings

As the 2024-25 wrestling season nears, USA Wrestling Utah released the rankings of 3A individual athletes in each weight class. Seven wrestler from Carbon and Emery counties made the top six in their respective weight classes.

In the 120-weight class, Emery’s Dixon Peacock was recognized along with Decker Ford (Juab), Riggin Crittenden (South Summit), Jagen Stubbs (Union), Tucker McCormick (Canyon View) and Zayden Clark (Grantsville). In the 126-weight class, Emery’s Tavin Allen is recognized with Ryler Jorgensen (Morgan), Kage Bunker (Delta), Grady Roybal (Union), Jet Abbott (Juab) and Rylon Teeples (South Summit).

In the 138-weight class, Carbon’s Riker O’Hearon is recognized along with Trey Bradshaw (Delta), Cole Cavalieri (Canyon View), Kabryn Whiting (Union), Gunner Klinger (South Summit) and Teegan Anderson (Juab). In the 144-weight class, Carbon’s Jack Burdick is recognized along with Ladd Holman (Juab), Zane Winter (South Summit), Ryker Boren (Richfield), Gage Prescott (South Summit) and Keaton Sullivan (Grantsville).

In the 150-weight class, Emery’s Damon Farley is recognized along with Kash Nelson (Delta), Luke Woosley (Morgan), Garrett Perry (Juab), Blake Crawley (Canyon View) and Saxton Stratenger (Union). In the 157-weight class, Emery’s Boden Christman is recognized along with Drew Korth (Morgan), Dax Nicoll (Canyon View), Carson Nelson (Delta), Ryker Jones (Grantsville) and Kayden Lynn (Juab).

In the 175-weight class, Carbon’s Gavin Fausett is recognized with Ben Smith (South Summit), Jed Chatwin (Union), Chance Allen (Morgan), Kaden Nowell (Canyon View) and Jax Allred (Grantsville).

The website invites more feedback by stating, “the 3A rankings are not done in conjunction with the Beehive Top 25 or the Power Polls and are done by outside individuals with their own opinions and research. They may or may not match with the Power Polls or Beehive Top 25. These rankings will be updated as mistakes and additions are found so please feel free to help post changes in the comments below. The more feedback that is given the better the rankings will be.”