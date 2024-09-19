3rd Annual CARE Family Field Day Features a Myriad of Fun

The third annual C.A.R.E. Coalition Family Field Day was hosted on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Price City’s Washington Park. The fun event was hosted for families from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with no shortage of entertainment.

The coalition encouraged families to get ready for a free event that was full of bonding, making memories and enjoying a wide range of fun-filled activities. This proved to be true, as attendees arrived at the park and found much more than a typical bounce house or two.

A giant checker board, Tic Tac Toe, Connect Four, an inflatable escape room, mini golf and so much more waited for patrons to take advantage of. Dinner was provided at the park’s pavilion and those that signed up had the opportunity to win many great prizes.