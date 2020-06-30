4-H Summer Youth Leadership Camp Coming July 9

By Christina Pay, Assistant Professor, USU Extension

USU Extension – Carbon County 4-H is hosting its annual 4-H Summer Youth Leadership Camp on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This year, the camp will be held at Wellington City Park and is open to all youth ages eight through 18.

4-H is the largest positive youth development program in the United States. 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. This year’s camp will focus on leadership with topics ranging from leadership characteristics, the importance of participating, inclusion and generosity to others. Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen will be on hand to speak to participants.

According to DeLayna Barr, Carbon County 4-H Coordinator, the camp from beginning to end is planned and presented by the Carbon County 4-H Teen Council. “One of the goals of the camp is to give our teen council an early experience in a leadership role,” said Barr. “The teens plan the theme, workshops and activities. They plan out every detail of their workshops from icebreakers to lesson content to activities they think will be valuable to other 4-H’ers.”

Some of the activities participants can expect during the camp include origami, tie dye shirts, ultra violet beading, a rock painting project sponsored by Castleview Hospital and a service project that will benefit those serving in the military. Lunch will be provided.

Interested youth are invited to register at https://ut.4honline.com/ . The cost of the camp is $12 for 4-H members and $22 for non-4-H members. Questions can be directed to USU Extension-Carbon County 4-H at (435) 636-3233.