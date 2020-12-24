4-H Teen Council Follows Pledge by Serving

By Julie Johansen

The 4-H pledge states that participants pledge their “heads to clearer thinking, heart to greater loyalty, hands to larger service and health to better living, for their club, community, country and world.”

The Emery County 4-H Teen Council recently practiced all four “H’s” as they delivered Christmas gifts to the care centers in the county. The 4-H members collected cards for two weeks previously and were delighted to share with the residents at the Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ferron and Good Life Living Care Center in Elmo.

In Elmo at Good Life Living Care Center, they were able to talk to some of the residents through the window and sing Christmas carols. The residents were reportedly thrilled to have them visit while the 10 teens on the council enjoyed the visits as much as those at the care centers.