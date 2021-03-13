4 Lady Eagles Defeat CSN in Come-From-Behind Win

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The 4th ranked Lady Eagles found themselves facing the wrong side of a sweep Wednesday night as they battled the College of Southern Nevada on the road. Down 2-0 against the Coyotes (25-22 and 25-22), the Lady Eagles were able to zone in on their game and take three straight sets, defeating CSN 3-2 (25-18, 25-23 and 15-5).

“We can’t wait until we are on the ropes to make the adjustments and play to our potential,” stated head coach Danielle Jensen . “This team is hard to stop when we limit errors and when our passers allow the offense an opportunity to execute at the net. It took too long to get to that point tonight as CSN came out with intense energy and a nothing-to-lose mentality. I hope the team realized how important it is to be all-in from the first serve of the game so that they don’t risk beating themselves mentally.”