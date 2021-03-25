4 Lady Eagles Down #14 Salt Lake, Advance to SWAC Conference Championship

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

It was a five-set, semi-final thriller inside the Sevier Valley Center Friday afternoon as #2 seed USU Eastern women’s volleyball team defeated #3 seed Salt Lake Community College (29-27, 18-25, 25-21, 19-25 and 15-10).

“That semi-final game is always an extremely tough game and I am so proud of the battle that the team had tonight,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “They stepped up when they needed and were able to keep focus when it was required. They have all the tools they need to come away with a championship title I want them to come out and have fun playing their game as a team.”

SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Emma Ricks had a career high 43 digs against Salt Lake Community College as she wowed the crowd with her impressive defense. Outside hitter Kamryn Wiese pounded down 14 kills against the Bruins to lead the offense while right side Sunny Perry put down an additional 10 with outside hitter Alyssa Simmons adding nine. Middle blocker Lindsey Otero was big on the net, putting up five blocks followed by Kahea Nihipali with three. Camber Dodson had 29 assists followed by Avery Best with 23.

Later that evening, #1 seed Snow College battled a five-set thriller of its own as the team battled back from a 14-10 deficit in the fifth, defeating #4 seed College of Southern Idaho 16-14. #2 seed USU Eastern advances to the Region XVII SWAC Championship once again to take on #1 seed Snow College.

The game will be played Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. at the Sevier Valley Center. USU Eastern is 2-1 against the Badgers this season and will look to avenge a five-set SWAC Championship loss to the Badgers.

Tickets for the championship are sold at the door. Those unable to attend can watch the championship on the Scenic West Digital Network.