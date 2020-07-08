4 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department reported four new local cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. The report included two new cases in Carbon County as well as two in Grand County.

Grand County continues to lead the region with 23 cases. Of these, 17 have recovered while six remain active.

Carbon County is close behind with 19202 cases. Five cases remain active while 14 have recovered.

In Emery County, there have been nine people diagnosed with COVID-19. All of these patients have recovered.

To date, none of the cases in Southeast Utah have required hospitalization. Over 4,800 people have been tested within the region.