4 Regional Residents Hospitalized for COVID-19 Complications

A report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Monday evening announced that four regional residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. This includes two Emery County residents and one resident each from Carbon and Grand counties.

Monday’s report also outlined the new positive cases of the virus in the past four days. This includes eight in Carbon County, two in Emery County and five in Grand County. Carbon County has 18 active cases of the virus while Emery County has eight. Grand County has 13 active cases.

With this data, Carbon and Emery counties are in the low transmission level for COVID-19. Grand County remains in the high level.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority throughout the three counties. As of Tuesday morning, 14,465 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 14,992 have received their first dose.