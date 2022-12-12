4 Spartans Reach Double-Figures

Emery welcomed Union on Friday night in what turned into an exciting matchup. The Spartans controlled the early going and doubled up the Cougars 18-9 after the first quarter. Then, Alec Labrum caught fire and scored 11 of his 15 first half points to pull Union within four, 31-27, at the break.

Union continued its hot streak after the half and overtook the Spartans briefly. The Cougars would only go up by two possessions before Emery answered back to tie the game at 41 going into the final quarter.

Just like against Millard earlier in the week, Emery had an offensive explosion in the last period. The Spartans took back control and turned it into a free-throw contest in the final minutes.

Although Emery struggled to ice the game at the line, the Spartans played good defense and went on to win 74-63. The Tram Electric Player of the Game went to Talon Tuttle with his 16 points (4-7, 57%).

Meanwhile, Brett Rasmussen picked up a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Also reaching double-figure scoring were Luke Justice with 14 points followed by Wade Stilson with 12 points. The former added four assists while the latter brought down six rebounds.

This week, Emery (5-1) will travel to North Sanpete (2-4) on Wednesday before hosting Uintah (5-1) on Saturday. Please note that Saturday’s match has been moved to 5 p.m.