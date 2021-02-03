4 Teams Qualify For State at Robotics Tournament

By Julie Johansen

Eighty students from Emery School District participate in the First Lego League program each year. These students are in grades fourth through eighth. First Lego League (FLL) is a worldwide program that teaches students valuable life skills in addition to programming their robots. The main focuses of the program are robot design, core values, innovative research projects and robot game.

Involved students learn coding skills, problem solving skills, the importance of teamwork and how to more effectively communicate and present information to others. Four teams qualified for the state competition at the recent Emery Qualifier Robotics Tournament in mid-January at Emery High School. Ronabouts was the winner of the Champion’s award while Emoji-Coders won the Robot Performance Award. Sharkbait received the Core Values Award and Cougar Players was awarded the Innovative Project award.

These teams will compete on the state level at a virtual competition on Feb. 13.