4 Turnovers Catapult Spartans

ETV News stock photo

The Spartans were back on the gridiron on Friday night to take on Judge Memorial. It was a tight first quarter as each team scored a touchdown.

Then, the Spartans blew the game open with solid work on both sides of the ball. Emery forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, while the offense had no problems moving up and down the field. Emery rushed for nearly 200 yards and passed for over 280 yards in the 47-7 blow out.

Wade Stilson went 22-30 with 211 yards and three touchdowns for a QBR of 125.8. Dane Sitterud averaged over six yards per carry to finish with 71 yards on 11 attempts. Meanwhile, Matt Olsen took advantage of his four opportunities with 41 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Leading the receivers was Creek Sharp with 74 yards on nine receptions and two scores, while Treg Miller hauled in four catches for 49 yards. Ridic Potter added a rushing touchdown, as did Wade Stilson, while Mason Stilson scored one through the air.

Defensively, Sitterud led the team with five tackles and one for a loss. Koalton Curtis also tallied five tackles while Kelby Jones added a tackle for a loss and Olsen recorded a sack. Miller brought down two of the three interceptions while Peyton Alton picked off a pass as well. Finally, Ryder Christensen forced the fumble that Ridge Thomason recovered.

Emery (3-3, 1-1) will remain on the road to play Providence Hall (3-3, 2-0) on Friday.