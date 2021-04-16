4 USU Eastern Falls to #5 Iowa Western in Quarterfinals

Photo by Greg Dart

USU Eastern Press Release

While USU Eastern beat Iowa Western 3-1 earlier in the year, the Lady Eagles fell behind 2-0 in the match and could never recover, ending the team’s hope of a national title in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

After falling behind two sets, 25-20 and 25-23, the third set got out of hand with the Lady Eagles falling 25-11. USU Eastern’s first two sets were plagued by minor mistakes and the 5-seeded Iowa Western Reviers were able to take advantage with tremendous passing and timely kills.

“This Iowa Western team came out to play,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “We credit them for a tremendously played match.”

Kahea Nihipali led the Eagles with eight kills and libero Emma Ricks led all players with 24 digs.

Jensen said despite the loss, she is so proud of her team and what they have accomplished.

“We made it to the quarterfinals of the national tournament,” said Jensen. “Those are new heights for the Eagles and we just plan on building from there.”

USU Eastern Athletic Director Scott Madsen said he knows that this is just the beginning for the national success for Coach Jensen.

“We could not be prouder of her, her staff and this team,” said Madsen.

USU Eastern’s season is not over as the Eagles will play again as they battle for final season placement with a chance to finish as high as fifth.