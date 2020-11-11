40 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 within the region on Tuesday. These include 13 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and 17 in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 18,248 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 802 positive test results and 236 active cases. Seven patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 423 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 128 cases remain active while 293 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 16 others were formerly hospitalized. The two deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 191 cases of COVID-19, 59 of which remain active as 129 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 11 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 188 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 49 cases remain active as 138 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while three others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.83% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.72% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.22%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.49%), 1-14 (6.37%), 85+ (1.12%) and 0-1 (.25%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 35 cases of the virus, 12 of which remain active as 23 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 11 cases, one of which remains active as 10 have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 36 cases of the virus, 22 of which remain active as 14 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, all of which have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.