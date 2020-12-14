$40,000 Worth of Clothing Donated to Green River Residents

By Robin Hunt

Due to the relationships formed by Green River City during the “Heroes Among Us” charity fundraiser, Brian Farris, owner of “Screen Play,” and an anonymous organizer came together to donate nearly $40,000 worth of clothing to the citizens of Green River during the holiday season.

All Green River citizens are encouraged to pick up needed clothing for free at the Green River City offices during business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, jerseys, jackets, bags and more in all sizes are available for pickup through Jan. 5, 2021.