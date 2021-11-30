404 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported 404 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 254 in Carbon County, 72 in Emery County and 78 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 71 were reported in the past seven days, including 30 each in Carbon and Emery counties and 11 in Emery County. Nine regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including three from each county.

The region has tallied 65 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 37 in Carbon County, 23 in Emery County and five in Grand County. Five of these deaths have included fully vaccinated patients.

As vaccine distribution continues throughout the region, the health department has recorded 19,198 complete vaccinations of regional residents. There have been 579 breakthrough cases, which are those patients that have become infected despite being vaccinated.

To date, there have been 224 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 throughout the region, 14 of which involved fully vaccinated patients. With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.