40th Wilberg Remembrance Tribute

Press Release

December 19th of this year marks the 40th Anniversary of the tragic WiIberg Mine disaster, when we needlessly lost twenty-seven of our brothers, sisters and co-workers.

We are holding two Remembrance Tributes on September 19, 2024, as we remember and never forget those that we lost that day in December. Our first memorial will take place at the Wilberg Monument (Junction of Hwy 29 and Hwy 57/Haul Road, near Orangeville. UT) at 3:00 p.m. We will be conducting our United Mine Workers of America evergreen ceremony and hope you all will participate.

We will then meet at the Utah State University Eastern Geary Theater (350 East 400 North, Price, UT) at 6:00 p.m. to conclude our tribute to our brothers, sisters and co-workers. Speakers in attendance will be UMWA International President Cecil Roberts, UMWA International Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson and retired Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health and United Mine Workers of America Safety Director, Joe Main. A light meal will be served upon the conclusion of these services in the Alumni Room at USU Eastern within walking distance of the Geary Theater.

We cordially invite each of you and our membership to attend these services to show respect to our fallen. We have also had a few people interested in viewing the Wilberg Mine area and if this is something any individual is interested in, there will be an opportunity on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Wilberg Monument Site, Junction of Hwy 29 and Hwy 57/Haul Road, near Orangeville. Tanya at the District 22 Office must be contacted at (435) 637-2037 to RSVP a spot no later than Sept. 16.