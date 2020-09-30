41 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department reported 41 active cases of COVID-19 within the region on Tuesday evening. The report also announced two news cases, including one in Carbon County as well as one in Emery County.

Since testing began, over 11,706 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 231 have been positive and 189 patients have recovered.

Carbon County leads the region with 129 total cases, 23 of which remain active while 106 have recovered. One patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while five others were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, 44 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 27 have recovered, leaving 17 active cases. One Emery County patient was formerly hospitalized due to the virus, but here have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has tallied 58 cases of the virus, one of which remains active as 56 have recovered. The lone death in the region due to the virus was a Grand County man over the age of 85. There are no patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Grand County; however, two were formerly hospitalized.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 11 cases of the virus, three of which remain active as eight have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied nine cases, seven of which remain active as two have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, one of which remains active as two have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy, Moab Charter School or Moab School District.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For more information on COVID-19 and its impact locally, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.