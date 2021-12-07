466 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 466 active COVID-19 cases throughout the region. This includes 274 in Carbon County, 77 in Emery County and 115 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 39 were reported in the past four days, including 16 in Carbon County, four in Emery County and 19 in Grand County. There are currently 11 regional patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including six from Carbon County, two from Emery County and three from Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,000 Southeast Utah residents have tested positive for the virus. The region has attributed 66 deaths to COVID-19, with 37 in Carbon County, 24 in Emery County and five in Grand County.

While vaccine distribution continues, 15,465 regional residents have already been fully vaccinated. This accounts for 47.3% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 47% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 64% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

There have been 579 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those who have become infected despite being vaccinated. Year-to-date hospitalizations have included 210 non-vaccinated patients and only 14 fully vaccinated patients. Of the 66 regional deaths, five of those were fully vaccinated.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for the virus. The transmission level corresponds directly to case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilization.