47 Athletes, 3 Teams Receive NJCAA All-Academic Honors

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern Sports Information Director



USU Eastern student-athletes represented Eagle Athletics in a big way academically during the 2021-22 school year. Through their dedication and commitment, they not only excelled on their respective teams, but more importantly, in the classroom.

The NJCAA recently announced the 2021-22 All-Academic Teams, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their success in the classroom. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. All-Academic Teams of the Year were also awarded in which Eastern’s women’s sports led the way as listed below:

NJCAA ALL-ACADEMIC TEAMS OF THE YEAR

Women’s Basketball 3.57 Women’s Volleyball 3.50 Women’s Soccer 3.46



INDIVIDUAL HONORS

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

NJCAA ALL-ACADEMIC ATHLETES

Women’s Basketball Ella Bradley First Team Women’s Soccer Miranda Hales First Team Women’s Basketball Brookyln Palmer First Team Women’s Volleyball Lindsey Palmer First Team Women’s Basketball Kinlee Toomer First Team Women’s Soccer Sarah Baker Second Team Women’s Basketball Ashelynn Birch Second Team Women’s Soccer Ryan Brady Second Team Baseball Troy Connell Second Team Baseball Vaughn Deming Second Team Women’s Basketball Mardee Fillmore Second Team Women’s Volleyball Maci Harrop Second Team Softball Maci Harrop Second Team Women’s Soccer Alexis Hatch Second Team Women’s Soccer Camille Hudseon Second Team Women’s Soccer Kallie James Second Team Men’s Soccer Thomas Kirkham Second Team Softball Malorie Luck Second Team Softball Madisen Luck Second Team Softball Emma Marchant Second Team Women’s Volleyball Priscilla Moleni Second Team Women’s Volleyball Lindsey Otero Second Team Women’s Soccer Lexi Paulsen Second Team Women’s Volleyball Sunny Perry Second Team Women’s Soccer Maryn Stoddard Second Team Men’s Soccer Joseph Valle Second Team Men’s Soccer Connor Wiggins Second Team Women’s Soccer Alexis Winter Second Team Women’s Volleyball Sophia Anderson Third Team Baseball Dakari Armendariz Third Team Women’s Soccer Hanna Carlisle Third Team Men’s Basketball Issac Castagnetto Third Team Men’s Basketball BJ Davis Third Team Baseball J Dyan Hawkes Third Team Women’s Soccer Kira Heywood Third Team Women’s Soccer Madison Hicks Third Team Men’s Soccer Kevin Jones Third Team Women’s Volleyball Katie Jones Third Team Baseball Parker Joos Third Team Baseball Gabriel Lundbeck Third Team Women’s Volleyball Ashlee McUne Third Team Women’s Basketball Alexandra Olsen Third Team Women’s Volleyball Cali Pollastro Third Team Men’s Soccer Benjamin Putnam Third Team Women’s Volleyball Emma Ricks Third Team Men’s Basketball Sheldon Romriell Third Team Men’s Basketball Dillon Sorenson Third Team

Congratulations to all of these students-athletes and teams for their dedication to their education! You can learn more about what Utah State University Eastern has to offer at www.usueastern.edu and www.usueasternathletics.com.