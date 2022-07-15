47 Athletes, 3 Teams Receive NJCAA All-Academic Honors

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern Sports Information Director
USU Eastern student-athletes represented Eagle Athletics in a big way academically during the 2021-22 school year. Through their dedication and commitment, they not only excelled on their respective teams, but more importantly, in the classroom.
The NJCAA recently announced the 2021-22 All-Academic Teams, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their success in the classroom. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. All-Academic Teams of the Year were also awarded in which Eastern’s women’s sports led the way as listed below:
NJCAA ALL-ACADEMIC TEAMS OF THE YEAR
|Women’s Basketball
|3.57
|Women’s Volleyball
|3.50
|Women’s Soccer
|3.46
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
NJCAA ALL-ACADEMIC ATHLETES
|Women’s Basketball
|Ella Bradley
|First Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Miranda Hales
|First Team
|Women’s Basketball
|Brookyln Palmer
|First Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Lindsey Palmer
|First Team
|Women’s Basketball
|Kinlee Toomer
|First Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Sarah Baker
|Second Team
|Women’s Basketball
|Ashelynn Birch
|Second Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Ryan Brady
|Second Team
|Baseball
|Troy Connell
|Second Team
|Baseball
|Vaughn Deming
|Second Team
|Women’s Basketball
|Mardee Fillmore
|Second Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Maci Harrop
|Second Team
|Softball
|Maci Harrop
|Second Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Alexis Hatch
|Second Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Camille Hudseon
|Second Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Kallie James
|Second Team
|Men’s Soccer
|Thomas Kirkham
|Second Team
|Softball
|Malorie Luck
|Second Team
|Softball
|Madisen Luck
|Second Team
|Softball
|Emma Marchant
|Second Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Priscilla Moleni
|Second Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Lindsey Otero
|Second Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Lexi Paulsen
|Second Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Sunny Perry
|Second Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Maryn Stoddard
|Second Team
|Men’s Soccer
|Joseph Valle
|Second Team
|Men’s Soccer
|Connor Wiggins
|Second Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Alexis Winter
|Second Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Sophia Anderson
|Third Team
|Baseball
|Dakari Armendariz
|Third Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Hanna Carlisle
|Third Team
|Men’s Basketball
|Issac Castagnetto
|Third Team
|Men’s Basketball
|BJ Davis
|Third Team
|Baseball
|J Dyan Hawkes
|Third Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Kira Heywood
|Third Team
|Women’s Soccer
|Madison Hicks
|Third Team
|Men’s Soccer
|Kevin Jones
|Third Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Katie Jones
|Third Team
|Baseball
|Parker Joos
|Third Team
|Baseball
|Gabriel Lundbeck
|Third Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Ashlee McUne
|Third Team
|Women’s Basketball
|Alexandra Olsen
|Third Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Cali Pollastro
|Third Team
|Men’s Soccer
|Benjamin Putnam
|Third Team
|Women’s Volleyball
|Emma Ricks
|Third Team
|Men’s Basketball
|Sheldon Romriell
|Third Team
|Men’s Basketball
|Dillon Sorenson
|Third Team
Congratulations to all of these students-athletes and teams for their dedication to their education! You can learn more about what Utah State University Eastern has to offer at www.usueastern.edu and www.usueasternathletics.com.