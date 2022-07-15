MenuMenu


  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. 47 Athletes, 3 Teams Receive NJCAA All-Academic Honors

47 Athletes, 3 Teams Receive NJCAA All-Academic Honors

94E63A3C_7C15_4D03_916C_79E7DF713805.jpg

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern Sports Information Director

USU Eastern student-athletes represented Eagle Athletics in a big way academically during the 2021-22 school year. Through their dedication and commitment, they not only excelled on their respective teams, but more importantly, in the classroom.

The NJCAA recently announced the 2021-22 All-Academic Teams, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their success in the classroom. Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. All-Academic Teams of the Year were also awarded in which Eastern’s women’s sports led the way as listed below:

NJCAA ALL-ACADEMIC TEAMS OF THE YEAR

Women’s Basketball 3.57
Women’s Volleyball 3.50
Women’s Soccer 3.46


INDIVIDUAL HONORS

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

NJCAA ALL-ACADEMIC ATHLETES

Women’s Basketball Ella Bradley First Team
Women’s Soccer Miranda Hales First Team
Women’s Basketball Brookyln Palmer First Team
Women’s Volleyball Lindsey Palmer First Team
Women’s Basketball Kinlee Toomer First Team
Women’s Soccer Sarah Baker Second Team
Women’s Basketball Ashelynn Birch Second Team
Women’s Soccer Ryan Brady Second Team
Baseball Troy Connell Second Team
Baseball Vaughn Deming Second Team
Women’s Basketball Mardee Fillmore Second Team
Women’s Volleyball Maci Harrop Second Team
Softball Maci Harrop Second Team
Women’s Soccer Alexis Hatch Second Team
Women’s Soccer Camille Hudseon Second Team
Women’s Soccer Kallie James Second Team
Men’s Soccer Thomas Kirkham Second Team
Softball Malorie Luck Second Team
Softball Madisen Luck Second Team
Softball Emma Marchant Second Team
Women’s Volleyball Priscilla Moleni Second Team
Women’s Volleyball Lindsey Otero Second Team
Women’s Soccer Lexi Paulsen Second Team
Women’s Volleyball Sunny Perry Second Team
Women’s Soccer Maryn Stoddard Second Team
Men’s Soccer Joseph Valle Second Team
Men’s Soccer Connor Wiggins Second Team
Women’s Soccer Alexis Winter Second Team
Women’s Volleyball Sophia Anderson Third Team
Baseball Dakari Armendariz Third Team
Women’s Soccer Hanna Carlisle Third Team
Men’s Basketball Issac Castagnetto Third Team
Men’s Basketball BJ Davis Third Team
Baseball J Dyan Hawkes Third Team
Women’s Soccer Kira Heywood Third Team
Women’s Soccer Madison Hicks Third Team
Men’s Soccer Kevin Jones Third Team
Women’s Volleyball Katie Jones Third Team
Baseball Parker Joos Third Team
Baseball Gabriel Lundbeck Third Team
Women’s Volleyball Ashlee McUne Third Team
Women’s Basketball Alexandra Olsen Third Team
Women’s Volleyball Cali Pollastro Third Team
Men’s Soccer Benjamin Putnam Third Team
Women’s Volleyball Emma Ricks Third Team
Men’s Basketball Sheldon Romriell Third Team
Men’s Basketball Dillon Sorenson Third Team

Congratulations to all of these students-athletes and teams for their dedication to their education! You can learn more about what Utah State University Eastern has to offer at www.usueastern.edu and www.usueasternathletics.com.

scroll to top