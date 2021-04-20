4A Uintah Humbles Lady Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jeff Barrett

Carbon has had little difficulty facing 3A teams this spring and elected to take on 4A Uintah on Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Lady Dinos did not put their best foot forward with four errors.

Down 5-0, Carbon got its first run of the game in the fifth. That would be all that Carbon’s high powered offense could muster as the Lady Dinos fell 11-1.

Stevie Oman and Lyndsey Madrigal each went 2-3 in the contest. The outing in general was disappointing for a team that is used to being on the other end of the mercy rule.

Carbon (13-2, 8-0) will look to bounce back against its rival, Emery (12-6-1, 3-2), on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.