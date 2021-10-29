4H Pumpkin Carving Contest Brings the Halloween Spirit

By Julie Johansen

Utah State University Extension Service 4H of Emery County sponsored a pumpkin decorating contest on Tuesday afternoon at the administration building in Castle Dale. The weather was not cooperating, so the outdoor activities were moved to the top floor of the building as members of the community gathered to participate.

Nearly 20 participants brought their pre-carved and decorated pumpkins to compete for prizes and treats. The contest was open to both adults and children. To complete the event, games of ring toss and bean bag toss along with dinner was available for the elementary and middle school children and their parents who chose to attend.