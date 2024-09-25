4th Annual Go Gold Rock Painting and Memorial Walk

On Sept. 21, Go Gold Rock Painting and Memorial Walk held their fourth annual event at the Price City Walking Trail. Founder Landrie Anderson held several rock painting get-togethers for members in the community to join in on throughout August and September. This year’s event brought in 255 rocks, bringing the total to 820 rocks at the memorial.

“September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Go Gold Memorial is the chosen name because gold is the most precious metal, and children are the most precious things in our lives. However, this event goes much further than that. It’s about showing what community truly is. It’s about being there for those in need, even if you don’t know them personally. Take the time to get involved, make it personal and you’ll always be happy with the outcome. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and make a difference,” stated Anderson.

Anderson provided participants with all of the materials needed for participants to paint a rock. Rocks could be painted in memory of someone, names of fighters, kind words, dates or symbols. All rocks were then placed at the Go Gold Rock Memorial, located at the end of the Price City Walking Trail.

Those in attendance gathered together as Anderson thanked everyone for their continued support over the years. Anderson gave special thanks to this year’s sponsors, which were Sun Somewhere Real Estate Station LLC, Flawless Sheeting, Slicks Detailing, Spectrum Paint, Coyote’s Well, Party Express & Gifts, Castle Country Awards, Soroptimist International of Price and Howa & Sons.

Walk participants then began their mile-long trek to the Go Gold Rock Memorial. Everyone gathered around the memorial eager to find their special rock.

The “White Raven” truck was also in attendance, which is quite the site to see, as it features over 100 names of fighters, survivors and those who’ve passed. Dakota Brerton who owns the “White Raven” began the custom build in honor of his Mom.

Brerton, had this to share, “I lost my mom to cancer in 2019. It wasn’t my first encounter with it as my grandmother (my mom’s mom) had already battled breast cancer in 1991 and then, in 2007, had her arm amputated due to cancer again. My mom was going through chemo and still running her dream business, running her own salon. She never worked a day in her life, and I believe it. She was always so caring for others and not her self. So when I started the build in her honor I knew she would want it to be about everyone. White Raven is for my mom. White is for the angels watching over us. Raven was my mom’s last name. The truck is part of all of our lives and is part of the family. It went from my truck to everyone’s truck. I started it with the motto of standing out, giving back to the community and that everyone has a story that should be heard. Most of all, no one fights alone.”

For more information on the “White Raven” or to have a name added, you can visit their Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/whiteraven14/