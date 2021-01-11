5 Double-Digit Scorers Lift Dinos *Photo Gallery*

Region 12 competition began on Friday night when South Sevier visited the Dinos. Carbon looked poised from the onset and scored 21 points in the first quarter to lead by five. South Sevier turned up the heat in the second quarter with 25 points to force a 41-41 tie at halftime.

Neither team found a lot of offensive production coming out of half. Carbon held a slight 51-49 edge, however, with one quarter left to play. The Dinos passed the ball around well throughout the game, resulting in 22 team assists with only nine turnovers. They pulled away in the final period with 22 points to win 73-61.

Five different Dinos reached double-digit scoring led by Merrick Morgan with 17, Keenan Hatch with 16, Rylan Hart with 14, Noah Bradford with 12 and Preston Condie with 10. Condie was double-teamed most of the night and did a good job finding the open man as he tallied six assists. Caleb Winfree and Jordan Fossat also had four assists on the night while Bradford finished with a team-high seven rebounds.

The Dinos (6-3, 1-0) will head to North Sevier (3-6) on Tuesday before hosting American Leadership Academy (2-11) on Wednesday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. They will then return to region action on Friday when they take on Emery (2-7, 0-1) for a rivalry game in the Spartan Center.