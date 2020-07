Brixlee Draper is a very lucky young lady.

She was born into a family with four generations, making her the fifth. This not only happened once, but twice. She is very blessed to have great and great-great grandparents.

Gardner side: Sherma Gardner, Pattie Hansen, Bryant Hansen, Brittany Draper and Brixlee Draper.

Hansen side: Leora Hansen, Chris Hansen, Bryant Hansen, Brittany Draper and Brixlee Draper.