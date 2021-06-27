5 Southeast Utah Residents Hospitalized for COVID-19 Complications

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that five regional residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. This includes four Carbon County residents and one Grand County resident.

Thursday’s report also outlined the active cases in the region. Currently, there are 67 active cases of the virus. This includes 46 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and 11 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 19 of them have been reported in the past three days, including 15 in Carbon County, three in Emery County and one in Grand County.

As active cases continue to be tracked, so does the distribution of the vaccine. As of Friday morning, 15,637 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 15,812 residents have received their first dose.

With this data, Carbon and Grand counties remain in the moderate transmission level for the virus. Emery County is in the low level.