5 Southeast Utah Residents Hospitalized with COVID-19 Complications

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that five Southeast Utah residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. This includes four Carbon County residents and one Emery County resident.

Thursday’s report also announced that there are 50 active cases of the virus throughout the region. This includes 31 in Carbon County, four in Emery County and 15 in Grand County.

Of these, 26 of the cases have been reported in the past three days. Only one case has been reported in Emery County in that time frame while Carbon County has tallied 16 new cases. Grand County has recorded nine new cases in the past three days.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority. As of Friday morning, 16,381 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 16,738 residents have received their first dose.

With this information, Carbon County is in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19 while Emery County is in the low level. Grand County remains in the high transmission level.