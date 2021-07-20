5 Southeast Utah Residents Hospitalized with COVID-19 Complications

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that five regional residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. All five of the patients are Carbon County residents.

In the past four days, the health department has reported 21 new cases of the virus. This includes 17 in Carbon County and two each in Emery and Grand counties. In total, there are 52 active cases in the region, including 38 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and nine in Grand County.

While the Southeast Utah Health Department continues to track active cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. As of Tuesday morning, 15,847 regional residents have been fully vaccinated. In total, 15,990 have received their first dose.

Of the eligible population, 43.52% of Carbon County residents are fully vaccinated. In Emery County, 41.43% are fully vaccinated while the percentage in Grand County is 59.12%. With this data, Carbon County remains in the high transmission level for the virus while Emery County is in the moderate level. Grand County is in the low level.