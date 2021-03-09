5 Youth Wrestlers Travel to Compete on the National I Level

Press Release

Rocky Mountain Nationals Rumble in Arizona was held in Anderson Fieldhouse in Bullhead City, Ariz. on Feb. 26-28. The tournament was capped at 2,000 wrestlers traveling to test their skills and technique, making this one of the most challenging tournaments in the nation.

All five wrestlers for Carbon wrestled in two age divisions in the three-day event. Riker O’Hearon placed first in one division and second in the other. Kanyon Haycock wrestled to a second place finish. Jack Burdick advanced through his bracket, ending with a third place award. Jantz Greenhalgh competed in a large bracket, bringing home a respectable sixth place finish. Kruz Arroyo wrestled hard, also placing sixth.