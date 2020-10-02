50 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19 within the region on Thursday evening. This includes four new cases in Emery County as well as two new cases in Carbon County.

Since testing began, over 11,706 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 243 have been positive and 50 cases remain active.

Carbon County leads the region with 136 confirmed cases of the virus. Thursday’s report announced that 27 cases remain active while 109 patients have recovered. One patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while four others were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Emery County has tallied 48 cases of the virus, 21 of which remain active as 27 have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in Emery County.

In Grand County, there have been 59 confirmed cases, two of which remain active. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. There have been 56 recoveries of Grand County patients.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 13 cases of the virus, five of which remain active as eight have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, seven of which remain active as three have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, one of which remains active as two have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy, Moab Charter School or Moab School District.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For more information on COVID-19 and its impact locally, click here.