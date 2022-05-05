$500,000 Awarded for Helper River Restoration

On Tuesday morning, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman confirmed that the city was awarded $500,000 from the Outdoor Recreation Division toward Phase VI of the city’s river restoration project.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded and look forward to starting the project in early fall, working throughout the winter months when the river is low,” said Mayor Peterman.

The mayor continued by expressing the city’s gratefulness for these opportunities, while also thanking the Outdoor Recreation Division for its ongoing support of the restoration project.