50th Anniversary | Delynn and Margaret Fielding

Delynn and Margaret Fielding of Castle Dale will celebrate 50 years of marriage on January 11, 2023. They raised four wonderful children: Mike (Tammy) Fielding, Mat (Liz) Fielding, Josh (Kristin) Fielding and Heather (Robert) Mills. They have 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

They have spent 47 of their 50 years in Castle Dale, serving both Carbon and Emery counties in their professional and personal lives. Join with us in wishing them congratulations by sending a note or giving them a call.

Congratulations Mom and Dad!