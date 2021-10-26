512 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 512 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 314 in Carbon County, 137 in Emery County and 61 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 167 have been reported in the past four days with 110 in Carbon County, 44 in Emery County and 13 in Grand County. There are currently 20 patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including 11 from Carbon County, eight from Emery County and one from Grand County.

Of the active cases, 85 involve students or staff at area schools. In Carbon County, there are 43 cases throughout the schools while Emery County has 28 cases. Grand County has 14 cases involving students and school staff.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19 in Southeast Utah. This includes 28 in Carbon County, 17 in Emery County and four in Grand County. With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for the virus.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority for the health department. As of Tuesday morning, 18,156 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This is 50.20% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 47.32% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 67.83% of the eligible population vaccinated.

The health department has recorded 231 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those who became infected despite being vaccinated.