571 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 571 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 386 in Carbon County, 121 in Emery County and 64 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 120 of them were reported in the past four days, including 91 in Carbon County, 20 in Emery County and nine in Grand County. Seventeen regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including six each from Carbon and Emery counties and five from Grand County.

The health department continues to track active cases that involve students and staff in area schools. As of Friday, there were 50 school-related cases throughout the region. This includes 31 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and 10 in Grand County.

Friday’s report also gave an update on vaccinations throughout the region. To date, 18,619 regional residents have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for 48.7% of the eligible population.

The health department also tracks breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that became infected despite being vaccinated. There have been 271 breakthrough cases and two deaths involving vaccinated residents.

According to the health department, 204 regional residents have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. Four of these patients were vaccinated while 200 were unvaccinated.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.