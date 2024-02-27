ECSO K-9 Visits Local High Schools

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) recently shared that their “busy boy” K-9 Deputy Dak took some time off of his regular patrol duties to pay a visit to local high school students.

At Green River High School, Deputy Egan Smith was joined by Sergeant Wade Ryan in the bite suit to demonstrate holding a suspect. A bite demonstration was also provided to those that were watching.

During his visit to Emery High School, Deputy Dak performed a routine sniff of classrooms and lockers.

“ECSO appreciates the school staff for welcoming law enforcement into their facilities,” the sheriff’s office shared. “We always enjoy positive interactions with the students and staff.”