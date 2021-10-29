592 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 592 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 368 in Carbon County, 157 in Emery County and 67 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 159 were reported in the past three days, with 97 in Carbon County, 44 in Emery County and 18 in Grand County. Nineteen patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including nine each from Carbon and Emery counties and one from Grand County.

The health department is also tracking how many cases involve students and staff at local schools. As of Friday morning, 85 of the total cases involve students and staff. This includes 47 in Carbon County, 27 in Emery County and 11 in Grand County.

The region has recorded 52 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, which includes 30 Carbon County residents, 18 Emery County residents and four Grand County residents.

While cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority for the health department. As of Friday morning, 18,384 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This is 50.76% of the eligible population in Carbon and 48.25% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 68.49% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

There have been 335 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those who have become infected despite being vaccinated. With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.