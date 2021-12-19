5th Annual Holiday Dinner Feeds 100 Residents

Press Release

Castleview Hospital and various local merchants, including Sutherlands, Kevin’s Abbey Carpet and DeBugger Pest Control, helped bring holiday cheer to Price and Helper City residents this holiday season.

The annual resident holiday dinner was takeout-style again this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The dinner was hosted on Dec. 16, where approximately 100 meals were served for the Eastgate, Newhouse and Avalon House residents.

Sutherlands, DeBugger Pest Control and Kevin’s Abbey Carpet partnered with Key Property Management to host this dinner for residents that are on fixed incomes. Castleview Hospital Food Services sponsored the meal and the Key Management staff helped prepare the meal. The staff for Key Property Management includes Emily Neilson, property manager; Chennel Bunderson, leasing agent; and Jeff Smith, maintenance.

The residents were very pleased to be thought of this holiday season, and the takeout plan was perfect for them. The Key Property Management team would like to thank these local merchants and Castleview Hospital for their love and kindness.