6 Injured, 1 Dead Following Accident in Wellington

The Utah Highway Patrol released additional information on Monday regarding the fatal accident on Highway 6 on Sunday.

According to the report, a Toyota Sienna was speeding on Highway 6 just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning near Miller’s Travel Center in Wellington. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which then went airborne off the road. The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

There were seven people in the vehicle, all from Texas and New Jersey. The occupants ranged in age from 20 to 30 years old. According to reports, several people were ejected from the vehicle. Kevin Bersuch, age 20, of Hamberg, New Jersey was killed as a result of the accident.

“A 23-year-old man from Texas was driving,” the Wellington City Police Department shared. “Investigators stated Monday that ‘drowsy driving is the likely reason’ for the crash.”

Other passengers were transported via air to hospitals on the Wasatch Front. Reportedly, three occupants are in critical condition while the remaining three are in fair/stable condition.

“Some seatbelts were used, some weren’t. No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the cause,” the Utah Highway Patrol shared. “However, Troopers were able to ascertain that drowsy driving is the likely reason for the vehicle departing the roadway.”

Many agencies assisted on the scene, including the Utah Highway Patrol, Wellington City Fire and Police Departments, Rescue 5, Price City Fire and Police Departments, and Carbon County Ambulance.

“Our law enforcement and fire and rescue teams are second to none,” Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley shared.