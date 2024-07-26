Friends of the Helper Area Selling Raffle Tickets for Helper Express Playground

Press Release

Friends of the Helper Area, a 501(C)3 nonprofit founded in 2021, is raising funds for a community project to create The Helper Express Inclusive Playground. At the heart of the Helper Express Playground is a large train structure that will be the main attraction and accessible to all kids including kids who use wheelchairs. Friends of the Helper Area is raising funds to match a grant by the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation to buy playground structures and ground cover by selling raffle tickets. The tickets are $1 each or a book of 10 tickets for $9. The main raffle prizes are:

A rifle – NIB Ruger 10/22 Carbine donated by Carbon County Commissioner Candidate David Palacios. A baby/toddler quilt donated by the Carbon County Senior Citizen Quilt Group. A headstone donated by Marietti Monuments. A headstone cleaning and repainting donated by Saving Graves Utah. Lots of ground beef from Jerry Via Meats and Pitt Meats donated by several individuals and businesses. $100 cash.

Please consider contributing to this worthy cause. Donors will have the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of kids. Friends of the Helper Area is hopeful that community members and local businesses will take advantage of this chance to provide support and get involved. Even small donations can add up to create this playground. We can provide sponsorship documents upon request. The Friends of the Helper Area is grateful for any support, large or small.

You can click on the Venmo QR code below and your tickets will be filled out and submitted by Val Marietti or Michelle Goldsmith. Thank you for all your help and support.