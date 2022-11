Congratulations to Reese and Linda (Cox) Jewkes on their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

Married November 10th, 1962

They have 4 children: Julie (Keith) Foster, Selina (Chris) Hardman, Wade (Marci) Jewkes, and Greg (Jen) Jewkes; 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with #7 due soon.

A life well lived – We love you!