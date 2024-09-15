A Series of Diabetes Cook-Along Workshops Upcoming

Press Release

Recent statistics show that 9% of adults in Carbon County have been diagnosed with diabetes. For many, navigating the complexities of managing their condition and making informed dietary choices can be overwhelming.

To address this growing need, Utah State University Extension, in partnership with the Southeastern Utah Health Department, is launching a series of “Diabetes Cook-Along” workshops.

These interactive, hands-on sessions are tailored to empower individuals living with type 2 diabetes or those at risk (pre-diabetic) to take control of their health. Participants will gain practical skills for managing their symptoms while learning how to prepare delicious, diabetes-friendly meals.

By participating, individuals will discover strategies for making sustainable lifestyle changes that promote overall well-being.

Upcoming Workshops:

September 30, October 3, 7, 10 – Time: 11:00 AM

– Time: 11:00 AM December 2, 5, 9, 12 – Time: 6:00 PM

– Time: 6:00 PM February 3, 6, 10, 13 – Time: 6:00 PM

– Time: 6:00 PM June 2, 5, 9, 12 – Time: 11:00 AM

Location: USU Extension Classroom, 751 East 100 North, Suite 1700, Price, Utah

Key Highlights:

Who Can Attend: Individuals with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Individuals with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. Bring a Friend: Encourage a loved one to join you for extra support on your health journey.

Encourage a loved one to join you for extra support on your health journey. What to Expect: Expert-led cooking sessions, nutritional guidance, and health insights.

Participants Will Receive:

A delicious meal prepared during the workshop.

A comprehensive diabetes cookbook with recipes, information and expert advice.

Opportunities to win exciting prizes.

Cost: Registration is just $15.

Registration is easy and can be done on Eventbrite or by calling the USU Extension Office at (435) 636-3233.

