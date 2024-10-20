Sheriff Wood Talks Carbonville Road Concerns, Halloween Safety

By CCSO Sheriff Jeff Wood

I wanted to take a few minutes and discuss some issues that have been discussed recently in the community. I have heard some rumblings about Carbonville Road and semi trucks using that road in an attempt to circumvent the Port of Entry. As far as this goes, the Carbonville Road is not currently restricted to Semi Truck traffic and the lone fact that a semi truck is operating on that road is not reason enough for a traffic stop.

This being said if a semi truck is violating traffic law it can and will be stopped upon a Deputy observing this type of violation. I have been in many conversations with the Port of Entry supervisors, the Carbon County Commission, and the County Road Shop Supervisor but have yet to come up with a viable solution to this issue. There is a fair amount of local business that requires semi trucks to utilize that roadway and there is a need for this type of traffic allowed on this road. This is a roadway that is frequently patrolled by law enforcement and will continue to be.