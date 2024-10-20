Sheriff Wood Talks Carbonville Road Concerns, Halloween Safety

By CCSO Sheriff Jeff Wood
I wanted to take a few minutes and discuss some issues that have been discussed recently in the community. I have heard some rumblings about Carbonville Road and semi trucks using that road in an attempt to circumvent the Port of Entry. As far as this goes, the Carbonville Road is not currently restricted to Semi Truck traffic and the lone fact that a semi truck is operating on that road is not reason enough for a traffic stop.
This being said if a semi truck is violating traffic law it can and will be stopped upon a Deputy observing this type of violation. I have been in many conversations with the Port of Entry supervisors, the Carbon County Commission, and the County Road Shop Supervisor but have yet to come up with a viable solution to this issue. There is a fair amount of local business that requires semi trucks to utilize that roadway and there is a need for this type of traffic allowed on this road. This is a roadway that is frequently patrolled by law enforcement and will continue to be.
Halloween is coming near and I wanted to get the motoring public thinking about the celebration that comes with this holiday. On Halloween night we have historically had a large amount of traffic in the Westwood area, both foot and vehicle traffic. This is an area that is popular among trick or treaters so keep this in mind on Halloween night. Please be sure to follow proper safety practices on Halloween and we will post some safety practice tips following this post on social media.
Winter is coming and it is time to start thinking about your vehicle and its special needs for winter months. Check your tire wear, antifreeze levels, wipers, washer fluid, and be sure to keep your vehicle at least half full of gas during the cold months of winter, you never know when you might need to keep your vehicle running to keep warm in an emergency situation.
Just a few thoughts to share from the Sheriff’s Office, the staff and I would like to wish everyone a happy fall, stay safe and we will see you in the community.