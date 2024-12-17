Beverly Lopez, born to Burton and Lila Jensen Burr, peacefully returned to her heavenly Father on October 16, 2024, at the age of 86, surrounded by her beloved family.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Victor, with whom she shared 63 wonderful years of marriage, filled with joy, laughter, and their unique quirky humor. Together, they created countless cherished memories.

Her childhood was a tapestry of joy, enriched by the love of her parents and time spent with her extended family. Beverly’s passions included music, dancing, and sharing lunches at Olive Garden and Denny’s with family and friends. She cherished visits from loved ones, including neighbors Ann, Chandra, and Joleen. Beverly dedicated many years to her career at Skaggs/Osco Drugs before retiring.

As a devoted Navy wife and mother for over 30 years, Beverly lived her life to the beat of her own drum. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she prioritized spending quality time with them. In her later years, Beverly became an avid Catholic, actively serving her church as a Eucharistic minister, teaching others, and embracing the role of a godparent to guide them in their faith.

She is survived by her loving husband Victor; son Joe (Teresa) Lopez; daughters Shelly (David) Millring, Christy (Gary) Lambson, and Sherry (Michael) Ware; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in her honor.

A funeral mass will be held in Victory and Beverly’s honor on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 11:00 am at the St. George Catholic Church. 259 W 200 N, St. George, Utah.

A combined funeral & memorial service will be held for Victor, Beverly, & their dog Duke. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2024 from 10:30 – 11:30 am at the Utah Veterans Cemetery Chapel Venue. 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah 84065. The memorial service and funeral will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm at the same location. Interment will also be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary. 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to share memories on Beverly’s digital memorial page at www.SpilsburyMortuary.com