69 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 69 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. Friday’s report also announced nine new cases in the region, including five in Emery County and two each in Carbon and Grand counties.

Over 13,422 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 373 have been positive.

Carbon and Grand counties remain on the moderate Level of Transmission for COVID-19 while Emery County has been deemed low. The Level of Transmission scale recently replaced the color-coded guidance for the state of Utah. Health guidance for all levels can be viewed here.

Carbon County has recorded 194 total cases, 31 of which remain active as 162 have recovered. The lone death in the county came on Sunday when a man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized passed away. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized while seven others were formerly hospitalized.

In Emery County, 80 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 with 24 cases active and 54 recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized while five others were formerly hospitalized. Two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range died due to COVID-19 last week.

Grand County has recorded 99 cases of COVID-19, 14 of which remain active as 84 have recovered. Two patients within the county were formerly hospitalized. One patient, a Grand County man over the age of 85, passed away due to the virus.

While one hospitalization of a Grand County patient was reported on Thursday, the health department that statistic has been removed. “A hospitalization reported yesterday in Grand County has been removed from our counts due to a miscommunication in charting,” the health department shared on Friday.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been four cases, one of which remains active as three have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.