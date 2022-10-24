6th Ranked Lady Eagles Sweep Coyotes

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The 6th ranked Utah State Eastern volleyball team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for a Scenic West matchup against the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday night.

It took until late in the first set for the Lady Eagles to organize themselves as the Coyotes took a quick lead and maintained that lead until the final moments of the set. Eastern was able to come away with a win and that victory carried to the following two sets, giving them a three-set sweep against Southern Nevada 25-21, 25-19 and 25-21.

A consistent Haley McUne pounded down 14 kills and picked up seven digs against the Coyotes. Kennedi Knudsen added seven kills on the night with eight digs. Casidy Fried was a threat on both sides of the net, matching her six kills with six blocks.